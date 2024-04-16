SITE Centers (SITC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.40, changing hands as low as $13.38 per share. SITE Centers Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.88 per share, with $14.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.43.

