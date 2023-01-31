SITE Centers (SITC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.54, changing hands as high as $13.56 per share. SITE Centers Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.42 per share, with $17.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.