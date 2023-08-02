SITE Centers (SITC) Price Target Increased by 8.05% to 15.61

The average one-year price target for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) has been revised to 15.61 / share. This is an increase of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 14.45 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from the latest reported closing price of 14.05 / share.
SITE Centers Declares $0.13 Dividend
On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 received the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.
At the current share price of $14.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.50%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 11.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=199).
The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 207,913K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,032K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,670K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 5.23% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,406K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,592K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 1.99% over the last quarter.
PGGM Investments holds 7,952K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 5.54% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 5,847K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 69.99% over the last quarter.
SITE Centers Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A
