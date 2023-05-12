SITE Centers (SITC) Declares $0.13 Dividend

SITE Centers said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.89%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 12.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.28 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.22%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 220,792K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is 14.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.16% from its latest reported closing price of 11.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is 567MM, a decrease of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,952K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,131K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,782K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,670K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 88.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,592K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 0.58% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 7,952K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 5.54% over the last quarter.

SITE Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.