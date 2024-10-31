SITE Centers Q3 OFFO & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Falls

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. SITC plunged 3.97% in the Oct. 30 regular trading session on the NYSE after it reported third-quarter 2024 operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share of 81 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Results reflect a fall in revenues and base rent per square foot on year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers generated revenues of $89.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.8 million.

On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 37.5%, and OFFO per share fell 31.1%.

Per David R. Lukes, president and CEO of SITC, “Following the disposition of 25 properties during the third quarter for an aggregate price of $1.4 billion, the company has completed the sale of substantially all of the properties that had been in its active disposition pipeline prior to the spin-off. Going forward, SITE Centers intends to maximize value through continued leasing, asset management and potential additional asset sales.”

SITC’s Quarter in Detail

SITC reported a leased rate of 91.3% on a pro-rata basis as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from 93.2% as of June 30, 2024. The figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 94.6%.

The base rent per square foot was $19.60 as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from $20.20 recorded a year ago.

SITE Centers exited the third quarter with $1.06 billion of cash, down from $1.18 billion as of June 30, 2024.

SITC’s Portfolio Activity

On Oct. 1, 2024, SITE centers completed the previously announced spin-off of Curbline. During the spin-off, Curbline held a portfolio of 79 properties and was capitalized with $800 million of unrestricted cash, having no outstanding indebtedness.

During the third quarter, SITC acquired seven convenience shopping centers for $145.3 million. All of these properties were included in the Curbline spin-off.

The company disposed of 25 shopping centers during the quarter for $1.4 billion.

SITE Centers currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

SITE CENTERS CORP. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SITE CENTERS CORP. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SITE CENTERS CORP. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings release of other retail REITs like Realty Income O and Tanger, Inc. SKT, slated to report on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Realty Income’s third-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $1.05, suggesting a 2.9% year-over-year increase. O currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tanger’s third-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at 53 cents, implying a 6% year-over-year increase. SKT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tanger Inc. (SKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.