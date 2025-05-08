SITE Centers' Q1 OFFO Misses Estimate, Revenues Decline Y/Y

SITE Centers Corp. SITC reported first-quarter 2025 operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share of 16 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.

Results reflect a fall in revenues, leased rate and commenced rate on a year-over-year basis. However, a rise in base rent per square foot supported the results to some extent.

SITE Centers generated revenues of $40.3 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.5 million.

On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 56.4%, and OFFO per share fell 86%.

Per David R. Lukes, president and CEO of SITC, “SITE Centers continues to see strong demand from private and institutional investors seeking to acquire high-quality, open-air shopping centers consistent with the company’s portfolio. SITE Centers remains focused on maximizing the value of its assets through continued leasing, asset management and potential additional asset sales.”

SITC’s Quarter in Detail

SITC reported a leased rate of 89.8% on a pro-rata basis as of March 31, 2025, down from 91.1% as of Dec. 31, 2024. The figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 91.7%.

On a pro-rata basis, it reported commenced rate of 89.4% as of March. 31, 2025, down from 90.6% as of Dec. 31, 2024. The figure compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s 89.8%.

The base rent per square foot was $19.75 as of March 31, 2025, up from $19.55 recorded a year ago.

SITE Centers executed five new leases and 17 renewals for 75,000 square feet. The company, on a pro-rata basis, generated cash renewal leasing spreads of 3.4% in the first quarter.

SITE Centers exited the first quarter with $58.2 million of cash, up from $54.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

SITE CENTERS CORP. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SITE CENTERS CORP. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SITE CENTERS CORP. Quote

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Regency Centers Corporation REG reported first-quarter 2025 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The figure increased 6.5% from the prior-year quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Results reflected healthy leasing activity. It witnessed a year-over-year improvement in the same-property net operating income and base rents during the quarter. REG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Kimco Realty Corp. KIM reported first-quarter 2025 FFO per share of 44 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The metric grew 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Results have reflected better-than-expected growth in revenues, though a rise in interest expenses acted as a dampener. KIM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

