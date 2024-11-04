News & Insights

Stocks

Site Centers price target lowered to $20 from $23 at Piper Sandler

November 04, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Site Centers (SITC) to $20 from $23 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is also lowering its 2024 of FFO by 56c to $1.54, decreasing its 2025 by 2c to 81c, and raising its 2026 by 3c to 82c. Its revised outlook incorporates Q3 results, and assumes the preferred shares will be redeemed in Q4, leading to an $8M redemption charge. Management no longer provides FFO guidance, post-spin.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SITC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SITC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.