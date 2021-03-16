SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SITC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 120% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SITC was $14.22, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.42 and a 295% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

SITC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SITC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SITC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.57%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SITC Dividend History page.

