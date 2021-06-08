SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SITC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.34, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SITC was $15.34, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.61 and a 132.78% increase over the 52 week low of $6.59.

SITC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). SITC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SITC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

