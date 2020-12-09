SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SITC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SITC was $10.15, representing a -30% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.50 and a 181.94% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

SITC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SITC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SITC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.44%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SITC Dividend History page.

