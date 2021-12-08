SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SITC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SITC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.7, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SITC was $15.7, representing a -10.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.61 and a 63.8% increase over the 52 week low of $9.59.

SITC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SITC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports SITC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.49%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

