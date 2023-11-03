SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.77, changing hands as high as $12.84 per share. SITE Centers Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.88 per share, with $14.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.72.

