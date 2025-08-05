SITE Centers Corp. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $46.5 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $235.5 million, or $4.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 63.8% to $31.1 million from $85.9 million last year.

SITE Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.5 Mln. vs. $235.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $4.45 last year. -Revenue: $31.1 Mln vs. $85.9 Mln last year.

