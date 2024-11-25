SITE Centers announces tax estimate for Curbline Properties distribution

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) provided additional information related to the spin-off and distribution of Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB). On October 1, 2024, each shareholder of SITE Centers received two common shares of Curbline Properties in a taxable spin. The fair market value of the CURB shares received by SITE Centers shareholders for federal income tax purposes has been determined by SITE Centers to be $22.29 per CURB share. Based upon preliminary taxable net income analysis to date, the company estimates that approximately 21% of the CURB distribution constitutes a taxable capital gain and approximately 79% constitutes a return of capital. Full year 2024 operating results for SITE Centers could result in a change to the character of the CURB distribution. The final determination of the tax treatment of total 2024 distributions will be reported to SITE Centers shareholders on Form 1099-DIV, which will be issued in January 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SITC:
- Site Centers price target lowered to $20 from $23 at Piper Sandler
- SITE Centers Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth
- Site Centers reports Q3 FFO 81c, consensus 87c
- Site Centers sees property level NOI $94.7M-$96.9M
- SITC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.