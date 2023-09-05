SITC International Holdings (HKEX:1308) Price Target Decreased by 8.45% to 19.76

The average one-year price target for SITC International Holdings (HKEX:1308) has been revised to 19.76 / share. This is an decrease of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 21.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.24 to a high of 28.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.92% from the latest reported closing price of 14.54 / share.

SITC International Holdings Maintains 15.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 15.13%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 37.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITC International Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1308 is 0.16%, a decrease of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 152,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,711K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 10,541K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares, representing an increase of 65.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 140.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,147K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,095K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 8.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,275K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,951K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

