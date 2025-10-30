SITC International Holdings Company (SITIF) Price Target Increased by 15.57% to 4.02

The average one-year price target for SITC International Holdings Company (OTCPK:SITIF) has been revised to $4.02 / share. This is an increase of 15.57% from the prior estimate of $3.48 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.59 to a high of $5.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.96% from the latest reported closing price of $2.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITC International Holdings Company. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITIF is 0.21%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.34% to 181,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,842K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,142K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITIF by 12.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,696K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,317K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITIF by 7.59% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 11,366K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 9,620K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 98.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITIF by 7,131.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,888K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,617K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITIF by 14.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.