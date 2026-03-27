SITC International Holdings Company (SEHK:1308) Price Target Increased by 15.98% to 35.22

The average one-year price target for SITC International Holdings Company (SEHK:1308) has been revised to HK$35.22 / share. This is an increase of 15.98% from the prior estimate of HK$30.37 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$30.30 to a high of HK$43.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.57% from the latest reported closing price of HK$33.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITC International Holdings Company. This is an decrease of 193 owner(s) or 80.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1308 is 0.33%, an increase of 54.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.73% to 38,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 2,764K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 64.58% over the last quarter.

LGCAX - Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund holds 1,303K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 42.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 17.01% over the last quarter.

ICOW - Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,296K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

LIDAX - Lord Abbett International Value Fund holds 1,294K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 35.95% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1308 by 0.92% over the last quarter.

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