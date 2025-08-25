Markets
SITC International H1 Net Profit Rises

August 25, 2025 — 05:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SITC International Holdings Company reported first half net profit of $633.4 million, an increase of 79.5% from a year ago. Earnings per share, was $0.24 compared to $0.13. Gross profit margin increased to 40.2% from 31%. Revenue was $1.66 billion, up 28.0%. Container shipping volume rose 7.3% from prior year period.

SITC International Holdings Company is a Intra-Asia shipping logistics company, providing integrated transportation and logistics solutions. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

