SITC International Expands Fleet with New Vessel Orders

October 29, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1308) has released an update.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the exercise of options for the construction of two new container vessels, with a total investment of approximately $57.96 million. The move, part of a previous shipbuilding arrangement, marks a strategic expansion in their shipping capacity, with delivery expected by mid to late 2027. This transaction, falling under discloseable transactions per Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflects the company’s commitment to growth in the maritime sector.

