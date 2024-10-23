News & Insights

SITC International Declares HKD 0.4 Special Dividend

October 23, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1308) has released an update.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a special dividend of HKD 0.4 per share, payable on November 15, 2024. Shareholders must be registered by November 12, 2024, to be eligible for the payout. This move could intrigue investors looking for attractive returns in the shipping and logistics sector.

