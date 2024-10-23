SITC International Declares HKD 0.4 Special Dividend

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1308) has released an update.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a special dividend of HKD 0.4 per share, payable on November 15, 2024. Shareholders must be registered by November 12, 2024, to be eligible for the payout. This move could intrigue investors looking for attractive returns in the shipping and logistics sector.

For further insights into HK:1308 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.