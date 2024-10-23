News & Insights

SITC International Announces Revenue Surge and Special Dividend

October 23, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1308) has released an update.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant 19.2% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching approximately $2.1 billion, driven by an 11.1% rise in container shipping volume. The company also declared a special dividend, illustrating its robust financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns. Interested investors should ensure proper registration by early November to qualify for the dividend payout.

