Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Invesco High Inc 2024 Tgt Term (IHTA)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.69MM shares of Invesco High Inc 2024 Tgt Term (IHTA). This represents 7.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 59.02% and an increase in total ownership of 2.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco High Inc 2024 Tgt Term. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IHTA is 0.1444%, an increase of 818.8544%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.28% to 2,981K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bullseye Investment Management holds 486,370 shares

Baird Financial Group holds 251,062 shares

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 171,033 shares

Wells Fargo holds 149,034 shares

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 90,642 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.