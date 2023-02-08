Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.91MM shares of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI). This represents 17.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 16.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.07% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Select Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INSI is 0.0977%, an increase of 10.5035%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.18% to 4,004K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,113,565 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 386,276 shares

Wells Fargo holds 110,440 shares

Karpus Management holds 89,835 shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 66,531 shares

Insight Select Income Fund Declares $0.24 Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $16.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.54%, and the highest has been 5.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

Insight Select Income Fund Background Information

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities.

