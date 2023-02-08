Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.71MM shares of Hancock (JOHN) Income Securities Trust (JHS). This represents 14.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 12.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.86% and an increase in total ownership of 2.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Income Securities Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JHS is 0.0611%, an increase of 18.1173%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.09% to 3,995K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 946,312 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 549,839 shares

Invesco holds 156,904 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 141,487 shares

UBS Group holds 126,609 shares

Hancock Income Securities Trust Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hancock Income Securities Trust said on September 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $11.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.59%, the lowest has been 4.14%, and the highest has been 9.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed-end fund with an High level of current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund is focusing on opportunities in investment-grade corporate and government-backed securities

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

