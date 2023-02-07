Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.11MM shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF). This represents 5.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 6, 2020 they reported 1.20MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 408.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cornerstone Total Return Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRF is 0.1833%, a decrease of 74.3853%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 16,526K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 2,494,685 shares

Alpine Global Management holds 2,382,737 shares

Bank Of America holds 770,066 shares

LPL Financial holds 590,367 shares

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 488,425 shares

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.41 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $8.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 19.65%, the lowest has been 13.62%, and the highest has been 35.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.23 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

