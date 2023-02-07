Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.84MM shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM). This represents 8.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2020 they reported 3.42MM shares and 4.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 450.58% and an increase in total ownership of 4.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLM is 0.3112%, a decrease of 50.6859%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 39,304K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 3,750,000 shares

Alpine Global Management holds 3,652,396 shares

Bank Of America holds 3,111,351 shares

Centaurus Financial holds 2,235,701 shares

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,176,507 shares

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.47 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $8.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 20.39%, the lowest has been 14.06%, and the highest has been 34.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.40 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.