Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.21MM shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ). This represents 5.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 31, 2022 they reported 4.50MM shares and 4.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BTZ is 0.1849%, a decrease of 3.4110%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.04% to 38,414K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,288,550 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,179,019 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,865,878 shares

Invesco holds 1,189,387 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,165,333 shares

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Background Information

The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BTZ, is a taxable closed-end Trust. BTZ commenced operations in December 2006 with the investment objective of seeking current income, current gains and capital appreciation. On September 4, 2009, BTZs Board of Trustees announced changes to certain non-fundamental policies of the Trust. Reflecting these changes, the Trust, under normal market conditions, will invest at least 80% its total assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities. The Trust is formerly known as BlackRock Preferred & Equity Advantage Trust.

