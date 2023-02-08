Sit Investment Associates Cuts Stake in Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF). This represents 7.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 17, 2022 they reported 4.78MM shares and 11.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FTF is 0.0704%, an increase of 5.7636%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 13,417K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,554,947 shares

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1,107,329 shares

1607 Capital Partners holds 791,367 shares

Advisor Group Holdings holds 665,827 shares

Invesco holds 577,830 shares

Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust Declares $0.06 Dividend

Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust said on January 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 18, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $6.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.43%, the lowest has been 9.70%, and the highest has been 15.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

The fund seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

