Sit Investment Associates Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG). This represents 7.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 26, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 8.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVG is 0.1051%, a decrease of 16.3679%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 14,985K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,168,555 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,000,586 shares

LPL Financial holds 709,899 shares

Invesco holds 709,577 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 684,930 shares

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Declares $0.09 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund said on January 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.07 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $10.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.27%, the lowest has been 5.83%, and the highest has been 12.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The fund provides broad exposure to the world’s fixed-income markets, offering investors a core holding that may complement traditional bond market investments. As a low duration strategy, the fund provides limited interest-rate risk, with no more than three years duration (including the effects of leverage).

