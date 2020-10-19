Sister Sledge singer to donate 'We Are Family' cover proceeds to WHO

GENEVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kim Sledge of the band Sister Sledge will donate proceeds from a cover of the band's classic song "We Are Family" to the World Health Organization Foundation, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"I would like to thank Kim Sledge for her kind offer to donate proceeds from the sale of her special edition cover of We Are Family," said Tedros, adding that the money would be used to support the COVID-19 response and strengthen health services around the world.

Kim Sledge joined Tedros at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)

