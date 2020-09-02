Sistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 mln from sale of toy retailer

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM said on Wednesday that it and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) had raised 20.7 billion roubles ($281 million) from the sale of 25% of shares in Russia's biggest toy retailer Detsky Mir. DSKY.MM

The sale of 184.75 million shares via a so-called accelerated bookbuilding process was priced at 112 roubles per share, with a 1% discount on the price of Detsky Mir's shares at market close on Tuesday, Sistema said in a statement.

The offering increased Detsky Mir's free float to 100%.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.