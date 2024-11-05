News & Insights

Sisram Medical Boosts Global Presence with New Alma Harmony

November 05, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Sisram Medical Ltd. (HK:1696) has released an update.

Sisram Medical Ltd has unveiled the latest version of its Alma Harmony aesthetics platform, boasting modern design and upgraded features for enhanced treatment options and user experience. This launch is expected to bolster the company’s leadership in global markets and drive revenue growth. Investors are advised to be cautious in dealing with the company’s securities.

