Sisecam Resources LP - Unit (SIRE) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP - Unit said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.89%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 15.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.21 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sisecam Resources LP - Unit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRE is 0.13%, an increase of 2,745.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 1,102K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.65% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sisecam Resources LP - Unit is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 64.65% from its latest reported closing price of 25.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 474K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRE by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 339K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 59K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRE by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRE by 109,452.96% over the last quarter.

Sowell Financial Services holds 25K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Sisecam Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving aglobal marketfrom its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.