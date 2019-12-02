Sirona Biochem's Skin Lightening Agent Found To Be Safe At Higher Dose

(RTTNews) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (SRBCF.OB) announced that its investigative skin lightening compound TFC-1067 has been successfully completed a toxicology test for an increased dose of 0.4%, in preparation for the new clinical study.

In the first required toxicity study of the increased dose of TFC-1067 done in France, TFC-1067 0.4% was found to be non-irritant in all 12 subjects for a period of 48 hrs. TFC-1067 0.2% has already been proven superior to hydroquinone 2% in creating a uniform skin tone.

Sirona is currently carrying out a second required toxicity study. In this study, which is a human repeat insult patch test (HRIPT), volunteers will have repeat doses of TFC-1067 administered on a patch in 3 consecutive weeks. The results of the study are expected in the first quarter of 2020.

SRBCF.OB closed Tuesday's trading at $0.319.

