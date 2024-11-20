Sirona Biochem Unveils Promising Anti-Aging Compound

Sirona Biochem (TSE:SBM) has released an update.

Sirona Biochem has announced a study showcasing the efficacy of their TFC-1326 compound in reducing signs of skin aging, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. The research highlights improvements in skin elasticity, firmness, and reduction of wrinkles, positioning the compound as a promising anti-aging solution. This publication marks a significant milestone for the company, opening doors for future commercial opportunities.

