Sirnaomics Ltd. Updates Board Leadership

Sirnaomics Ltd., a company focused on advancing RNAi therapeutics, has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting the leadership roles within its executive and non-executive teams. This update may influence investor perceptions as the company continues its innovative pursuits in the biotechnology sector.

