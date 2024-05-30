Sirnaomics Ltd. Schedules Upcoming Annual Meeting

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, has announced the schedule for its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), which will take place on June 20, 2024, in Hong Kong. The AGM will cover key points such as the adoption of the financial statements of the previous year, the re-election of several executives, and the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the company’s auditor. Shareholders will also grant the board authority to issue and deal with additional shares, which is capped at 20% of the aggregate number of shares in issue.

For further insights into HK:2257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.