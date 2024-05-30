Sirnaomics Ltd. Proposes Key Corporate Updates

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical firm, has announced a proposal to amend its Memorandum and Articles of Association to align with new Listing Rules mandating electronic dissemination of corporate communications starting December 31, 2023. Shareholders will decide on these amendments at the upcoming AGM, details of which will be outlined in a forthcoming circular. The proposed changes aim at modernizing communication practices and include other minor housekeeping adjustments.

