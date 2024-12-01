Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces Key Management Change

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced a change in its key personnel, as Mr. Leung Ting Cheung steps down from his roles as company secretary and authorized representative, to be succeeded by Mr. Yuen Yun Ting, who brings over a decade of experience in finance and company secretarial matters. This transition could signal new strategic directions for the company as it continues to advance in the RNAi therapeutics sector.

