Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces Executive Changes

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced the resignation of Dr. Xiaochang Dai from his roles as executive director and member of the remuneration committee, effective October 21, 2024, to focus on other commitments. Following his departure, Mr. Jiankang Zhang will join the remuneration committee. The board expressed gratitude for Dr. Dai’s contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:2257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.