Sirnaomics Ltd. Announces Executive Changes

October 21, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced the resignation of Dr. Xiaochang Dai from his roles as executive director and member of the remuneration committee, effective October 21, 2024, to focus on other commitments. Following his departure, Mr. Jiankang Zhang will join the remuneration committee. The board expressed gratitude for Dr. Dai’s contributions during his tenure.

