Sirnaomics Delays Circular Dispatch Amid Key Agreements

October 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular related to key agreements, including the Patent Assignment and License Agreement and Subscription Arrangements. The company now expects to send the circular to shareholders by November 29, 2024, as additional time is needed to finalize necessary information.

