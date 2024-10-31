Sirnaomics Delays Circular Dispatch Amid Key Agreements

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular related to key agreements, including the Patent Assignment and License Agreement and Subscription Arrangements. The company now expects to send the circular to shareholders by November 29, 2024, as additional time is needed to finalize necessary information.

For further insights into HK:2257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.