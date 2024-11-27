Sirnaomics Announces Director Resignation and Search for Successor

Sirnaomics Ltd. (HK:2257) has released an update.

Sirnaomics Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms. Yvonne Shing from her roles as an independent non-executive director and audit committee chairperson, effective January 1, 2025. This decision comes as Ms. Shing plans to focus on other commitments, and the company is actively seeking a suitable replacement. Investors will be keenly watching how this leadership change will impact the company’s strategic direction.

