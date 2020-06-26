SiriusXM With 360L Entertainment Platform To Be Available In 2021 F-150 Trucks

(RTTNews) - SiriusXM (SIRI) and Ford Motor Company (F) announced that SiriusXM with 360L will make its Ford debut in the 2021 F-150. SiriusXM's newest audio entertainment platform will provide access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content. It provides live channels from SiriusXM's satellite and streaming lineup, which features a wide selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more.

SiriusXM with 360L is planned to be available on all future Ford models with its next generation SYNC 4 communications and entertainment system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.