SiriusXM (SIRI)-YMH Studios Deal Strengthens Content Portfolio

SiriusXM SIRI recently signed a deal with comedians Tom Segura and Christina P’s YMH Studios.



The multi-year agreement will incorporate the YMH Studios staff into Sirius’s radio streaming service Stitcher. After the incorporation, YMH Studios will continue to operate Your Mom’s House podcast and the rest of its acclaimed podcasts.



As part of the deal, SiriusXM, its subsidiaries Pandora and Stitcher and YMH Studios will work together to develop additional content, which will be accessible across multiple platforms.



Stitcher will distribute all of YMH Studios content across SiriusXM’s podcast platforms. Furthermore, YMH Studio shows will be available ad-free on Stitcher Premium from Jan 1, 2022.



SiriusXM’s combined sales organization, SXM Media has exclusive global and sales right for YMH Studios podcasts. Thus, access for marketers and brands is only available via SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Quote

Focus on Podcast Initiatives to Boost Top-Line Growth

SiriusXM’s subscriber-base expansion is anticipated to continue owing to a robust content portfolio. Expanding podcast efforts of the company fit well with the existing advertising-led focus on AdWizz and Pandora.



Expanding partner base bodes well for SiriusXM. The company and Discovery DISCA recently entered into a strategic partnership to create more value-adding content, providing customers with more choice. Consumers will be provided with access to Discovery+ with their SiriusXM subscription plans.



Discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of contemporary and classic shows from Discover’s large portfolio of networks, which includes HGTV, TLC, ID, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Food Network, among others.



Content acquisition is expected to boost user growth. SiriusXM’s Stitcher recently acquired The Bellas Podcast, hosted by TV personalities Brie and Nikki Bella. The acclaimed series, which went off-air by the mid of 2021, has been relaunched on Stitcher with new episodes.



Stitcher signed an agreement with the critically acclaimed comedy horror podcast, The Last Podcast on the Left in October.



As part of its three-year agreement, the podcast is expected to return on podcast platforms and RSS feeds in 2022. In addition to this, the original creators of the podcast will also be hosting a live weekly radio show on SiriusXM.



SiriusXM partnered with Marvel Entertainment to launch Marvel Podcasts Unlimited. Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is a premium audio entertainment subscription for global Marvel fans, which will be available exclusively on the new Marvel channel on Apple AAPL Apple Podcasts.



The customers can now access the free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, which feature popular Marvel + SXM Podcasts original series, including Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel Marvel's Wolverine: The Lost Trail.



The Marvel Channel on Apple Podcasts also features the first installment of the new Marvel’s Wastelanders series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord.



Despite stiff competition from the likes of iHeartMedia IHRT and Apple, this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is likely to continue with its growth momentum drive by strong content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SiriusXM’s shares have declined 0.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television’s rise of 4.5%. SiriusXM has also underperformed its peers iHeartMedia and Apple.



On a year-to-date basis, iHeartMedia’s shares have returned 48.3% compared with Apple’s rise of 27.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.