SiriusXM (SIRI) to Provide Live US Open Championship Coverage

SiriusXM SIRI will be exclusively broadcasting the 121st US Open Championship, which will be played from Jun 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, CA.



It will provide 45 hours of live coverage of every shot played for all the four rounds.



While Dennis Paulson will serve as an in-booth analyst and one of SiriusXM’s post round hosts, David Marr III, Mark Lye, Paulson and multiple US Open champions will provide a wrap-up of each round to the listeners.



This live coverage will be available to subscribers across the nation in their car through SiriusXM channel 92, and on their phone and connected devices at home via the SXM App.



US Open week programming on SiriusXM will also feature specials such as The Fred Couples Show, Crushing It with Kokrak and an audio documentary that looks back at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

Solid Content Porfolio to Aid Growth

SiriusXM continues to provide a wide variety of content to customers with new channels, hosts, shows and podcasts.



The launch of new channels and broadcasts is expected to increase consumer engagements for the company in the near term. Notably, SiriusXM added 126,000 new self pay subscribers in the first quarter, with total subscribers reaching 34.5 million.



Recently, SiriusXM covered Indianapolis 500 live, which is an automobile race by providing turn-by-turn broadcast to listeners.



Further, Andy Cohen launched an exclusive new music channel on SiriusXM. This channel is a specialty show that features Andy Cohen’s top songs from artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, John Mayer, Madonna, U2, Whitney Houston and more.



Notably, SiriusXM along with Stitcher also launched The 2PAC Channel, The Prince Channel and Black Music Forever Radio on SiriusXM earlier this month. Listeners of the 2PAC channel will be able to hear about the iconic artist’s life and music with exclusive commentary from his friends and peers. The Prince Channel features music from the star’s huge catalog, while the Black Music Forever Radio Channel focuses on latest hits from current and breaking black artists.



The company is also banking on strength from in-vehicle services. Recently, SiriusXM and Cerence entered into an agreement to enhance voice-powered entertainment experience for automakers and their drivers. Drivers can use Cerence technology to access SiriusXM programming with simple voice commands in vehicles, which are equipped with SiriusXM satellite radios.

Despite intensifying competition, SiriusXM is expected to benefit from solid content portfolio, which includes a wide variety of music, premier sports, live events, news and comedy and exclusive talk and entertainment shows. Its recent partnership with Tiktok is expected to attract young listeners towards its platform.

