SiriusXM (SIRI) Joins Pandora, Tiktok to Create Audio Synergy

SiriusXM SIRI recently announced collaboration with Pandora and TikTok to create and release audio content across their respective platforms.



Per the deal, the company will debut a TikTok Radio channel this summer, which will feature trending sounds from TikTok by the latter’s creators, DJs and tastemakers. TikTok Radio will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel through the SiriusXM application over connected devices and desktop.



The TikTok Radio channel will feature a diverse group of TikTok creators showcasing trending music and stories behind the songs throughout each day, as well as a weekly music countdown dedicated to TikTok's top trending tracks.



Additionally, Pandora is launching a series of exclusive hosted playlists featuring popular TikTok creators named as The Tiktok Tastemakers who will take listeners through their favorite songs.



Tiktok will also re-air select shows, Pandora's original events series — Pandora LIVE.

Solid Content Lineup to Fend off Competition

Despite losing self-pay net subscribers due to the coronavirus-induced Radio subscription cancellations, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is expected to benefit from its strong content lineup. Partnerships with the likes of TikTok are anticipated to help the company in attracting a younger set of listeners.



Additionally, the company will premiere its first original scripted podcast series Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment on Jun 1.



Moreover, SiriusXM is hosting the Dance Again Festival, which will feature exclusive, new live DJ sets from over 100 of the biggest artists in Dance music. It also aired the PGA Championship from May 20-23.



Further, SiriusXM has launched Disney Hits, a brand-new, first-of-its-kind music channel. The channel will showcase songs from classics such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story to newer favorites such as Frozen 2, Moana, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Descendants 2 and many more.



The latest content agreement is in line with SiriusXM’s strategy of collaborating with artists and organizations in order to expand its content portfolio. This is expected to help it compete better with music streaming providers including Spotify SPOT, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL.



Additionally, the company’s expanding partner base of automakers including General Motors, BMW and Toyota Motors is driving adoption of its audio entertainment services.

