SiriusXM (SIRI) Extends Multi-Year Agreement With PGA TOUR

SiriusXM SIRI recently announced the extension of its multi-year broadcasting agreement with PGA TOUR.



Per the agreement, SiriusXM will continue to broadcast extensive golf tournament coverage on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel through 2024.



SiriusXM subscribers across North America can tune in to the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel on SiriusXM radios or via the SXM App.



The extension of the broadcasting agreement with PGA TOUR will bolster SiriusXM’s content offerings in the area of sports, in this case, particularly golf.



In addition, SiriusXM produces and airs original golf programming on the channel every day throughout the year.

Focus on Sports Content Aids Prospects

SiriusXM has been building a vivid content portfolio with miscellaneous offerings from all spheres, including music, podcast, politics and news. At present, it is focused on building a robust sports content portfolio.



In November 2021, David Feherty, former professional golfer and veteran golf broadcaster, joined SiriusXM to launch the new weekly show Feherty and Maginnes Monday evenings.

For the show, which currently broadcasts on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel, David Feherty teamed up with fellow pro golfer and SiriusXM host John Maginnes



SiriusXM PGA TOUR also broadcasts other shows hosted by prominent voices from the game of golf, including current and former PGA TOUR pros Jason Kokrak, Colt Knost, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson, World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples; distinguished instructors Michael Breed, Jim McLean, David Armitage, and Jeff Warne, and several others.



In October 2021, SiriusXM launched the 17th season of its weekly show Basketball and Beyond with Coach K with Mike Krzyzewski, which broadcasts on ESPNU Radio and SirisuXM ACC Radio.



SiriusXM also announced that it would provide its subscribers with extensive coverage of the 2020-2021 National Basketball Association (NBA) season. The company would offer live play-by-play of every game from the Opening Night through The Finals on SiriusXM NBA Radio.



In August 2021, SiriusXM announced that it would exclusively live broadcast the 2021-2022 Premier League soccer season along with live play-by-play broadcasts of Premier League matches every week throughout the season.



Through separate broadcasting agreements, SiriusXM offers live coverage of the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.



SiriusXM continues to bolster its sports content offerings by providing its subscribers with a wide range of college and professional sports programming to choose from, increasing its customer base.



In third-quarter 2021, SiriusXM reported revenues of $1.66 billion, up 4% year over year. Subscriber and advertising revenues also increased 5% and 21% year over year, respectively.

Currently, SiriusXM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SiriusXM's fiscal 2022 earnings has been unchanged at 34 cents per share over the past 60 days.



Shares of SIRI have increased 2.5% in the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's plunge of 9% and the Consumer Discretionary sector's decline of 15.9% in the past year.



