SiriusXM (SIRI) Boosts Portfolio With David Bowie Channel

SiriusXM SIRI recently announced the launch of its new, limited-engagement channel, David Bowie Channel, to celebrate the artist’s life and music.



The channel, providing music from Bowie’s entire catalog from timeless classics to recently-unearthed rarities, will be available to consumers from Jan 4 through Jan 18 on SiriusXM’s channel 104. The content will be available on the SXM app throughout January.



The channel will feature live tracks from Bowie’s concert performances and rare tunes and remixes of his greatest songs.



In addition, celebrity guest DJ artists will host and spotlight their favorite Bowie tunes while sharing memories of the artist.

Expanding Content Portfolio & Partner Base to Aid User Growth

SiriusXM’s focus on building a strong content portfolio is likely to help it expand user base.



In December 2021, SiriusXM started providing its subscribers access to an extensive schedule of live games this football playoff season along with all Division I FBS bowl games – including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship — the FCS Football Championship game and other postseason All-Star games.



Also, an expanding partner base bodes well for SiriusXM.



In the last month, SiriusXM partnered with Discovery DISCA, offering its Platinum VIP subscribers a 12-month subscription to discovery+.



SiriusXM partnered with Discovery to offer subscriptions to consumers that allow access to the best content from both companies.



SiriusXM will also provide eligible new and existing customers, who upgrade to its Platinum, Music and Entertainment, and Streaming Platinum packages, a complimentary three-month subscription to Discovery’s discovery+.



discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of contemporary and classic shows from Discovery’s large portfolio of networks, which includes HGTV, TLC, ID, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Food Network, among others.



Additionally, expanding podcast efforts sync well with the existing advertising-led focus on Pandora and AdsWizz.



Recently, SiriusXM signed a deal with comedians Tom Segura and Christina P’s YMH Studios.

The multi-year agreement will incorporate the YMH Studios staff into Sirius’s radio streaming service Stitcher. After the incorporation, YMH Studios will continue to operate Your Mom’s House podcast and the rest of its acclaimed podcasts.



As part of the deal, SiriusXM, its subsidiaries Pandora and Stitcher and YMH Studios will work together to develop additional content, which will be available on multiple platforms.



Previously, SiriusXM had partnered with Marvel Entertainment to launch Marvel Podcasts Unlimited. Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is a premium audio entertainment subscription for global Marvel fans, which will be available exclusively on the new Marvel channel on Apple’s AAPL Apple Podcasts.



Customers can now access the free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, which feature popular Marvel + SXM Podcasts original series, including Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and the sequel Wolverine: The Lost Trail.



The Marvel Channel on Apple Podcasts also features the first installment of the new Marvel’s Wastelanders series and Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord.



The availability of SiriusXM’s content on Alexa, Google Assistant and Amazon Echo is expected to further drive growth of its subscriber base.



Despite stiff competition from the likes of iHeartMedia IHRT and Apple, this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is likely to continue with its growth momentum driven by strong content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SiriusXM’s shares have moved up 3.1% in the trailing 12-months compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television’s rise of 38.6%. SiriusXM has also underperformed its peers iHeartMedia and Apple.



In the trailing 12-month period, iHeartMedia’s shares have returned 46.9% compared with Apple’s rally of 40.6%.

