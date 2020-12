SiriusXM signs new 5-year deal with Howard Stern

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Satellite radio service provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O said it had signed a new five-year deal with celebrity Howard Stern to continue to produce and host his popular "Howard Stern Show".

Sirius shares were up 1.4% in premarket trading.

Under the deal, Stern's archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.

After decades of being on traditional radio, Stern began airing his show on Sirius's satellite radio in 2006 when he signed a five-year deal worth $500 million with the company.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

