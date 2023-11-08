SiriusXM rolls out new streaming app

Nov 8 (Reuters) - SiriusXM SIRI.O launched its new streaming app with a rebranded logo on Wednesday as the satellite radio company looks to add subscribers with the introduction of its lower priced offerings.

In the face of increasing competition from streaming service Spotify SPOT.N and a of subscribers over the last quarter, Sirius has had to revamp its offerings to make them more attractive to existing and potential subscribers.

The app will be rolled out in North America on Dec. 14, with its all-access plan priced at $9.99 a month. Its current streaming-only, all-inclusive plan costs $10.99 per month after a promotional period of three months ends.

Some new features introduced by the satellite radio company include curated sections and a customized landing page.

Spotify ended the three months to September with 226 million subscribers. That compared with 34 million for the "SiriusXM" segment, which includes various channels, podcasts and infotainment.

Audible and SiriusXM are also working together to share content beginning in early 2024, SiriusXM said.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

